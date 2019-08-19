Annual Legacy Run off to roaring start

Today

Thunderstorms. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 90F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.