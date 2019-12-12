An icy good time

It “snows” at Walt Disney World Resort because of a specially developed soap-like substance.
It can reach 9 degrees Fahrenheit in Orlando because of Gaylord Palms’ annual ICE! event.
It’s possible to sled in Mount Dora because of snow slopes created at Donnelly Park.
Florida’s mild climate virtually guarantees no white Christmases in The Villages, but tourist destinations throughout the state offer the next best thing — fake winter.
Operators of these destinations think the look and feel of winter is enough to get their visitors in the holiday spirit, even if temperatures are 75 degrees outside, said Deborah Breiter Terry, a tourism professor at the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management.
“People who never had the experience of a winter wonderland don’t have to travel too far or deal with the inconvenience that comes from being in the snow for a few days,” she said.
The novelty of a cold place contained within a warm climate has wide appeal, Breiter Terry said.
“People who are there from cold destinations may (visit) just because it’s so unique,” she said.
Such an interest shows in the travel bookings. Orlando was the most popular destination in the U.S. for winter holiday travel based on AAA, the Auto Club Group, bookings in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Visitors come here to see winter destinations both big and small, from theme park “snowfall” to this weekend’s Snow in the Park event in Mount Dora, which includes snow sledding and ice skating.
Creating theme park flurries
Do you remember blowing bubbles as a child?
That’s how the theme parks get their fake snow — sort of.
It starts out as a laboratory-formulated foamy, soap-like fluid, which then goes into a snow machine. These machines create small bubbles that are aerated to resemble snowflakes. Settings on a machine allow for it to release both small and large flakes.
Disney World has about 200 snow machines provided by Zigmont Magic F/X, a Brandon-based special effects company.
The company’s snow machines, manufactured by a company called Global Special Effects, release artificial snowflakes that evaporate in less than two minutes and leave no residue on the ground, said Steve Zigmont, president of Zigmont Magic F/X.
“A lot of snow machines, it dissipates and leaves a mess in minutes,” he said.
Disney began incorporating snow from snow machines into their holiday events around 2000, not long after the magician Francisco Guerra built the first snow machine to create an effect for one of his acts, Zigmont said.
Today, Disney has about 33 snow machines installed at Main Street U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom, which help make snowfall possible during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, he said.
Visitors also may encounter snowfall from the snow machines along Hollywood and Sunset boulevards at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Christmas Tree Trail at Disney Springs.
“The whole thing was setting the standards high for experience,” Zigmont said.
The experience captivates Disney guests who live in Florida, especially those who never saw snow before, said Debbie Winters, president of the local Disney fan club Mickey’s “Fan”atics.
For people visiting from up North, seeing snow at Disney makes them feel more at home, she said.
“It adds to the atmosphere,” said Winters, of the Village of Country Club Hills. “Everyone wants it to snow at Christmas. It brings out the little kid in you, and that’s what Disney is trying to do.”
Despite the presence of snowfall, Disney guests aren’t guaranteed chilly weather to accompany it.
But a hall of ice sculptures at a hotel located 5 miles from Disney World promises to chill.
Every year at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, its ICE! event incorporates 2 million pounds of ice into a display themed around a classic holiday film or television show. This year’s theme is “The Polar Express,” and previous years featured displays inspired by “A Christmas Story” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
ICE! is kept at a constant 9 degrees, which the website compares to Christmas morning in Alaska.
Staff give guests who enter calf-length, hooded winter coats to keep them warm. Visitors also are recommended to wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, hats and gloves.
Winters is no fan of the cold. She left her native Seattle for The Villages in part to escape freezing temperatures, but she said she enjoyed ICE! because of the ice sculptures and how it inspires a feeling of the holidays.
“It really gets you into the holiday experience,” she said, “because you’re freezing in there.”
Tri-county winter spots
Orlando isn’t the only place in Florida where these wintry simulations take place.
A few places also exist not far from Villagers’ backyards.
Winterland Adventures opened this August at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. The venue includes a 3,000-square-foot ice skating rink, described on its Facebook page as being “surrounded by trees, rocks and logs.”
Mount Dora will host its annual Snow in the Park event from 5 to 9 p.m. this Saturday at Donnelly Park, 530 N. Donnelly St. During the free event, city staff transform a slope in the park into a six-lane snow sledding course.
The snow for the course comes from ice run through a grinder, then sprayed to keep its appearance balanced and level, said Chris Carson, Mount Dora’s cultural and special events coordinator.
Snow in the Park, held on the second Saturday of December every year, has been a Mount Dora tradition for the past 21 years, he said. It’s designed to evoke the feeling of a New England Christmas.
“Mount Dora’s kind of a New England type of town as it is because of the backdrop with the Donnelly House,” Carson said. “Adding the snow element and the winter festivals, they think they’re home. It’s like you go back in time or to another place.”
The event also features an ice skating rink and holiday entertainment, he said.
Although the event is free, attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations to support the Lake Cares Food Pantry, Carson said. There will be a Fastpass-style expedited lane for snow sledding for anyone who brings food donations.
And Central Florida’s love affair with fake winter isn’t slowing down.
Just south of Sumter County, a snow park called Snowcat Ridge is in the works in Dade City. Officials recently broke ground on the park, where visitors will have the chance to try snow tubing.
Pasco County officials expect the park will open next year.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.