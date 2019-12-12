An icy good time

Today

Overcast. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 72F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.