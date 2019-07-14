America’s next space race

Fifty years after America shook the world with a giant leap to the moon, Florida’s Space Coast is thundering with activity and igniting a new kind of space race.
Just 100 miles from The Villages at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, a handful of commercial companies are jostling for what analysts say could become a $1 trillion global space market.
“We’re fortunate in Florida because we have both public and private space industry really on the march here,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a June speech at Space Florida, the state’s spaceport authority. “I think there’s just going to be tremendous opportunities in the future.”
His remarks came just days after Boeing announced it would move its space division headquarters from Chicago to Titusville, a city of 46,000 that’s KSC’s closest neighbor.
Also in June, Blue Origin, the company formed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced it will double the size of its space vehicle operation at Exploration Park, Space Florida’s 299-acre aerospace center next to KSC. It’s also building a 354,088-square-foot rocket manufacturing plant on 89.5 acres of Merritt Island outside KSC.
Lockheed Martin, which is building NASA’s Orion spacecraft to travel to Mars, also is expanding its Astrotech space operations there. Meanwhile, Texas-based Firefly Aerospace is investing $54 million in a manufacturing shop and using Space Launch Complex 20 to launch small payloads into space.
It’s all part of a new frenzy that relies on parnterships between nations as well as the private and government sectors.
NASA Administrator James Bridenstine told Congress last month that the agency is “incentivizing speed, drawing on the commercial sector, and looking to land humans on the moon within five years.”
Two weeks ago, NASA announced that Bechtel National Inc. will construct a second mobile launch platform at KSC — which is already the most active orbital launch site in the world.
For Central Floridians, that means a sky regularly dazzled with test launches and cargo-bearing rockets.
“We’re building the capacity of the Cape Canaveral Spaceport to handle up to 100 launches a year,” said Frank DiBello, Space Florida’s president and CEO. “That’s at least two a week. Some weeks will be more. It’s exciting.”
Era Of Space Tourism
Soon Within Reach
If the pace continues, the coming decades will see thousands of us traveling into space and perhaps hundreds of us living in outposts on the moon and Mars.
While Blue Origin is eyeing 2021 to launch a low-orbit capsule for tourists, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has its sights set on 2021 for refining a 100-passenger vehicle that could send settlers to Mars. Blue Origin has successfully launched its New Shepard rocket for a 10th time, and completed a ninth landing, as it moves closer to sending humans to space with “the largest windows in space” for a ticket price of about $200,000.
SpaceX, meanwhile, is planning to take a Japanese billionaire and several other passengers around the moon in 2023.
U.S.-based Space Adventures already has sent seven tourists to space using seats purchased on Russian Soyuz spacecraft. It offers a “circumlunar” mission, a trip to the International Space Station and a spacewalk add-on for prices between $20 million and $40 million. Russia’s space agency Roscosmos has inked a deal with the U.S. company to fly two passengers to the International Space Station in 2021.
Virgin Galactic announced last week it will send its first customers into low-Earth orbit space within a year. It claims that more than 600 people already have placed deposits on the $250,000 trips and that it has a waiting list of 2,500 more.
Last month, NASA announced it will let tourists visit the International Space Station as soon as next year. The ticket to get to the ISS on a Boeing or SpaceX rocketship is estimated to cost $58 million, paid to the spacecraft operator. NASA will collect about $35,000 per day for maintaining life support and providing food, air, and other supplies consumed on board.
Beyond space tourism, Space Florida is targeting commercial space markets such as transportation, ground operations, environmental monitoring, emergency management, human life sciences, cybersecurity, energy and advanced materials.
Fifty countries have some level of investment in these sectors, and nine have space budgets that exceed $1 billion. The United States leads with a proposed 2020 budget of $21 billion, followed by China with $11 billion and Europe with $7 billion.
New Payloads With
Significant Payoffs
The big money for the past 50 years and the foreseeable future, however — 80 percent of the $384 billion in worldwide space revenues — continues to be made in satellites, according to the Space Foundation, a Colorado-based global industry research firm.
For instance, the London company OneWeb plans to launch about 650 satellites to relay internet traffic to remote areas of the world, and 15 of those satellites will be built weekly at a new 150,000-square-foot plant at Exploration Park. The $85 million facility will add about 250 high-paying jobs.
“We’re talking to several satellite companies now that want to locate in Florida, and my goal is to make Florida the global leader,” DiBello said, calling the Central Florida site the world’s most advanced satellite manufacturing facility. “There is definitely competition for this coveted industry; every other state wants it. More notably, every other nation wants it, even the lesser developed nations.”
Florida currently employs more than 130,000 aerospace-related workers in more than 17,000 companies with average salaries of $104,941, according to state employment data.
“The space industry has long been an important and iconic part of Florida’s history and economy,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told the Daily Sun. “With the resources and infrastructure we have in Florida, our state is well-positioned to host any new venture with space exploration.”
A new law signed by Gov. DeSantis on June 24 further expands incentives for workforce training. It includes $10 million to seed “high-quality workforce apprenticeships,” such as one Lockheed Martin’s has with Eastern Florida State College that has produced 30 graduates now working on Orion.
Space Florida also co-funds the Center for Microgravity Research at the University of Central Florida and is a co-funder with NASA for training through the Florida Space Research Program.
DeSantis also continues to pitch Florida to President Donald Trump as home of the proposed Space Force military branch
“I’d like to not only have Florida be a place to launch but to build more,” DeSantis said at the bill signing. “I think Florida has an awful lot to offer, and I think having the U.S. Space Command, the combatant command here, I think that that would continue to attract even more of the manufacturing base and more of the industry side of it.”
Florida’s ambition
On the launchpad
DeSantis’ dream is not shared by the U.S. Air Force, which doesn’t have a Florida location on its list of potential sites for Space Command. But it may not matter much as the space program continues to transition from a government-led industry to one that is market-driven and privatized.
“There is no doubt about it — the Kennedy Space Center is a key part of the organization for us and will continue to play an important role into the future for human space flight,” said Andrew Feustel, a geophysicist and a NASA astronaut whose parents live in the Village of Duval.
Feustel would love to see a permanent human presence on the moon, and he is worried about the lack of political will in a post-Cold War world without the superpower competition that sparked the race to the moon.
“For us as astronauts, 50 years in some ways is difficult because we all believe we should have been back on the moon already and working past that,” he said. “I just hope the public continues to support what we do and recognize that we use such a small part of the federal budget, about one-half of a percent every year.
“Yet, we achieve so much in the work that we do off the Earth for the Earth. Everything that we do in space is designed to make life better for humans on Earth. That’s our goal, and I hope people will continue to support that.”
By next year, Space Florida says more than 1,000 new workers will descend on Exploration Park. The Cape Canaveral Spaceport staged 19 successful launches in 2017 and is targeting 48 in by 2020.
DiBello envisions a future that will see over 100 launches a year, manned spaceflight by both government and civilian astronauts, and a new era of space exploration, commerce, trade and research.
That’s good for Florida economically and culturally, he said, noting that nearly 115,000 visitors traveled to the space coast for last year’s SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch alone.
“When a company invests in difficult things, it pushes the edge of technology,” he said. “It creates a culture of innovation that permeates every other aspect of that society, and that raises the economic level of its citizens.”
It’s an advantage for even for citizens who have no desire to travel into space, said Bridenstine, the NASA administrator.
Memory foam pillows, cellphone cameras, wireless headphones, high-definition video and countless advances in health and medicine all originated in space science.
“NASA technology has been spinning off into private markets, other government agencies and academia since the agency was created in 1958,” he said. “Many of these products and capabilities have since become part of our everyday lives, and this is no accident. Even while NASA hones the tools to explore the solar system and beyond, it never stops developing new ways to get these technologies into the hands of innovators here on Earth.”
David R. Corder is a senior writer with The Villages Daily Sun. He can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
