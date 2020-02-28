African American club marks 20 years

As an Air Force veteran of 24 years, Michael Patrom has always had a heart for service. So when Robert “Book” Booker asked him about taking over as president of The African American Club of The Villages, it was an offer he couldn’t refuse. “I decided I would take the lead,” said Patrom, of Harmeswood of Belle Aire. “When a former president asks you to take on this responsibility, it’s a big deal and hard to say no.” February is Black History Month, which serves as an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and recognizes the importance of African Americans in U.S. history. The African American Club of The Villages held its Black History Program on Wednesday at La Hacienda Recreation Center.
“All Americans should know their history,” Patrom said. “Many members of this club have participated in that history, and this club gives them a chance to share it.”
The Club is now in its 20th year, and the organization hopes to continue its mission of promoting goodwill and friendship.
CHARITY
Tommie Hayes, of the Village of Sabal Chase, served as eighth president of the club and always knew that there was something unique about it.
“My presidency was a pleasure, because I saw the potential for African Americans in The Villages,” Hayes said. “It’s a beautiful thing that I’ve seen grow.”
The Friendship Golf Tournament takes place every November at Harbor Hills Country Club to honor those who sponsor and donate to the group’s scholarship fundraising initiative.
Each year, the African American Club and The Sophisticated Gents of Florida partner together to raise money for local high school seniors in the tri-county area.
Proceeds are split evenly between organizations and presented to students in June at a scholarship luncheon.
The club expects to hand out scholarships that will total more than $23,000 in 2020.
“There are communities that are less fortunate than we are in The Villages,” Hayes said. “We feel it’s mandatory that we give back. God has truly blessed us.”
The club members also mentor students who attend schools in the tri-county area. According to the club’s founding president Vera Marks, the club has participated in the Boxtops for Education Program in the past.
“It was a joy to find so many people that were willing to work,” Marks said. “Everything that we did came from the heart.”
The club also is a part of the Adopt a Precinct Program. The initiative gives organizations the chance to work a voting precinct during election season.
“This program allows charitable organizations to earn money,” said Patrom. “It’s our way of saying that we are a part of the community.”
FELLOWSHIP
Marks saw other ethnic groups in The Villages and wanted to start a club that would unite other African Americans in the community.
“We had 23 members at our first meeting,” said the Village of Buttonwood resident. “In the beginning, we were determined and everybody had a job. We wanted to make it a family oriented club. We had a purpose.”
Inez Hall, of the Village of Glenbrook, joined the club in 2010.
Hall found comfort from fellow club members after the passing of her mother.
“Our motto is ‘We Are Family,’” said Hall, who served as the 10th president of the club. “There’s a lot of fellowship that goes on, and I was motivated to become president of club after they supported me during my mother’s passing.”
One of the club’s goals is to host social and cultural activities.
“With the population being over 100,000, we (African Americans) represent less than one percent,” said current vice president and Village of Hadley resident Linda Hudson. “At events like these you can see people who look like you. I would like to do more things going forward that celebrate our culture.”
Membership meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at La Hacienda Recreation Center.
Wednesday’s Black History Program featured the Voices of Pride re-enactors, a performance group based out of Daytona Beach.
Through performances as living historians, the ensemble aims to educate people about the achievements of black people during the Civil War era.
Re-enactor John Anderson portrayed American social reformer and abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
His presentation proved to be entertaining, but also insightful as he detailed the harsh realities of that era.
“If you deny a man his history, he can only go so far” said George Tilghman of the Village of Piedmont.
Outside those meetings, the club holds a bowling social, golf scramble and game night to add to the club’s already strong camaraderie.
The Christmas Holiday Gala has become the club’s signature social event, a night full of catered food and live entertainment.
“It’s a good group of people, and people are all very friendly,” Hall said. “We are here to support each other.”
IMPACT
Walter Martin, of The Village of Ashland, served as the seventh president of the club and had the longest tenure of any president at four years.
The club was growing, but Martin felt that more could be done in terms of visibility.
Martin decided to purchase a club plaque at the “Tree of Life” at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
“It was just another way of getting our name out there,” Martin said. “It’s important to let people know that The Villages is diverse, as far as race and culture.”
The club has become an epicenter for new African Americans in The Villages who want to meet those with a similar background.
“We enjoy the fellowship and camaraderie,” said Village of Del Mar resident Carlton Johnson, who designed the club logo. “It’s good that we can associate and get to know other African Americans.”
Although a majority of the members in the club are African American, anyone is encouraged to join and learn about the club.
“Our meetings are community oriented and everyone is welcome,” Hayes said. “There are no stipulations.”
In 20 years, the club has established a strong presence in The Villages and members hope to continue its community impact.
“I saw us grow from Paradise Recreation Center, to Churchill, then to Odell (Recreation) Center,” Martin said. “And we were there for a number of years until the club got so big we needed a regional rec center. I was glad to play a role in that. It’s amazing how many African Americans are in The Villages now. I’m pleased to know that we have grown and changed with the times.”
Since the initial meeting at the home of Marks, the club now counts more than 300 members.
“The club is in good hands now, and it will be in good hands in the future,” said sixth president George Spillers, of the Village of Calumet Grove. “I truly believe that the legacy will be carried on.”
For more information on the club, go to https://taac.clubexpress.com/.
Writer Taylor Myrick can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5268, or taylor.myrick@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.