Zumba well-received despite cold temps

With temperatures hovering in the mid-40s Tuesday morning, lead instructor Patti Davis didn’t expect a large turnout for Zumba on the Square. But to her surprise, about 200 people packed Lake Sumter Landing Market Square to get a workout in during the event put on by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. “My goal is to get those sweatshirts and jackets off,” Davis told the crowd before the song “Sweet but Psycho” got things moving. Davis said Zumba on the Square was a perfect opportunity to check out the exercise without the commitment of signing up for a class. “It’s a good venue for a trial run,” she said. Zumba pairs dance moves with upbeat music. Barb Bowie, of the Village of Duval, had always heard it was good exercise and wanted to try the fitness program in an outdoor setting first to see if she’d like it.
