Zumba leader takes lessons from her class

When faced with a cancer diagnosis and rigorous chemotherapy, some people might ease up on their regular activities.
But Laurel O’Brien isn’t some people. The Village of Caroline resident has remained a Zumba instructor for a large class of about 100 students twice a week.
In July, she was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer but was advised by officials at Moffitt Cancer Center to fight the urge to give in to lethargy.
“At first, I was not reacting well to all of the chemo and all of the testing,” O’Brien said. “All of the different things were new and strange. But one of the things they said is, ‘Keep active. As long as you can keep active, keep active.’”
