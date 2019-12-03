92-year-old makes most of Villages life

Jackie Burton’s average day starts at around 8:30 a.m. and doesn’t end until after 11 p.m. — and she is not slowing down any time soon.
The 92-year-old Village of Charlotte resident stays busy hosting Samba and Mexican Train games, and carrying on her lifelong artistic passion.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are game days. A widow, Burton hosts fellow widows at her house in Amber Villas for at least two Samba games and one Mexican Train game a week. Tuesdays and Thursdays are for doctors’ appointments and shopping around Colony Plaza.
Burton said this lifestyle was only made possible by moving to The Villages. Burton’s daughter, Sam McQueeney, moved her down here from Connecticut in February 2018 following Burton’s husband’s death.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.