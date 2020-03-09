100-Year-Old Celebrates Birthday with friends

E.J. Baldwin credits his longevity to associating with the right people.
The 100-year-old, clad in a patriotic tie with a red rose pinned to his cardigan, celebrated his birthday Friday afternoon at HarborChase of Villages Crossing with friends and staff.
After getting his first glimpse of his birthday cake, he broke into song, Hank Williams’ “Hey Good Lookin’.”
While reading a birthday card a friend had given him, he said, with twinkling eyes, “I’m allowed one day of adulation.”
Baldwin made his way over to the fireplace, where entertainer Jill Hayman sang “Happy Birthday” while his friends sang along.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.