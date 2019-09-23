Yacht designed by Villager featured in film

Although he hasn’t seen the film yet, Bruce Farr said it’s fun to know that the yacht he designed made it to the big screen.
But he shrugs off credit for the Hollywood debut of the documentary “Maiden,” which was named after the yacht. The people who deserve the spotlight, he said, are the women who raced in the Whitbread Round the World Race on the boat in 1989; it was the first all-female crew to do so. Tracy Edwards was the skipper at 27 years old and is the subject of the documentary.
Farr, of the Village of Mallory Square, said designing a racing boat is a bit like designing a racing car and said it requires attention to many details.
“There are many disciplines that have to be brought to bear to produce a properly coordinated product that performs its function efficiently but also is as fast as possible within whatever rule parameters and safety regulations are in force,” Farr said.
