WWII veteran still active at 94 years of age

Paul L. Johnson doesn’t act his age.
Last Monday, at Fiesta Bowl, he jogged to the customer service counter to change the team for which he was substituting. The 94-year-old World War II veteran bowls five days a week with regular teams and fills in with others as requested.
On Monday he was waiting to fill in for the Alley Cats because four of their team members were out for the holidays.
To be sure, Johnson’s not rolling the ball down the alley just to say he’s there.
To date, he has tallied 13 consecutive games over 200, and two weeks ago he bowled a 246. In his career, he has also had two 300 games.
In May of 1943, busting pins was a long way from his agenda.
