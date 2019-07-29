Writing, vocals, musicianship make “Cole Porter” show enjoyable

“The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter” is a mouthful of a title, but the show itself is nourishment for the ears and mind.
The musical, which is an hour packed with Cole Porter hits with context about what was going on in the world when they were composed, opened Friday at the Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol as part of art outreach organization Victory Productions’ summer in residence at the venue.
The musical is performed by three talented Central Florida vocalists: David Almeida, a full-time Equity performer at Walt Disney World; Kevin Kelley, who has theater credits at venues such as Mad Cow Theatre, Winter Park Playhouse, The Abbey and more; and Angela Sapolis, who performed in “Something Wonderful” last year during Victory Productions’ summer season at The Studio Theatre.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
