Wright, Niblack bring friendship to rivalry

Less than two weeks removed from their last showdown, The Villages High School and Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball teams will square off again tonight. And leading their respective teams into the rematch will be two of the area’s most talented players — The Villages’ Ricardo Wright and Wildwood’s Marcus Niblack. But it will be far from the first time the pair has shared a basketball court. Niblack and Wright grew up playing together and have known each other nearly as long as either can remember. “Since we could talk,” Niblack said. “We’re like brothers.” The two first shared a court nearly a decade ago when they played together on one of Leesburg’s Thank God For Basketball youth teams.
