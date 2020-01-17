World War II concert to benefit CERT of The Villages

A trip down memory lane today can help if disaster strikes tomorrow.
The singing trio the LaLiPops are performing with a big band led by Paul Holtzman in a World War II-era music concert. The concert, which benefits the Community Emergency Response Team of The Villages, will be Feb. 25 at North Lake Presbyterian Church.
The local branch of the national CERT program works under The Villages Public Safety Department. CERT volunteers are a familiar sight at special events where they assist first responders by providing first aid in emergencies and can assist following natural disasters like Hurricane Irma, which struck The Villages in 2017.
The volunteer organization is mostly funded through donations, said Liza Walters, who organized the concert, and CERT has a lot of expenses to cover.
