Work keeps villagers healthy, connected

Bob Sondel starts his mornings right at 4:30 a.m. He takes a shower, shaves and brushes his teeth then puts on his Community Watch uniform and a comfortable pair of tennis shoes. He makes sure to check the news and grab some breakfast before heading out the door to make it on time to his 6 a.m. shift as a part-time gate attendant in the Village of Pinellas. But Sondel is more than just a gate attendant. The 67-year-old is one of many in the community who has continued working past retirement age. The percentage of retirement-age Americans who are still employed has doubled since 1985, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of December, there were 37,464,000 American workers over the age of 55. In The Villages metropolitan statistical area, about 10,800 people over age 55 are still working, according to the most recent Census data available.
