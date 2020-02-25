Women’s basketball combines exercise, competition and fun

Julie Bradley didn’t have a team to share her love of basketball with in elementary school. “I had to play on my own because they would not let girls play with the boys and there weren’t any girls teams,” said Bradley, who went on to play in high school and college, and to coach as an adult. Bradley now shares the court twice a week with other players in The Villages as coordinator of the Women’s Basketball group. The club is seeking new members, she said, and encourages both the experienced and those new to the sport to give it a shot. Basketball attracts members for various reasons. First, it’s a cardiovascular workout. “We get some youngsters who come out in their 40s and they go, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is so tiring,’” said Bradley, of the Village of Hemingway.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.