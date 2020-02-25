Women’s basketball combines exercise, competition and fun

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.