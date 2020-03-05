With warm weather, be aware of wildlife

Residents near any of The Villages’ 13 nature preserves don’t have to travel farther than their backyards to spot animals — and this will become even more prevalent as the seasons change. As the weather gets warmer and wildlife becomes more active, it is important for residents to respect the wild animals they may cross paths with. Doing so can ensure the safety of all parties that call The Villages home. “A lot of animals are more active in the spring, and it’s a great time to be outside because it’s not too hot and it’s not freezing,” said Greg Workman, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission public information coordinator. “This is a great time to be in Central Florida.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.