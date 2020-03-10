Wisconsin Singers returning to Savannah Center

Hold on to your dreams, because the Wisconsin Singers are coming back to Savannah Center.
The group, made up of students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will perform “Hold on To Your Dreams!” at 5 and 8 p.m. March 18 at Savannah Center.
Tickets range from $25 to $30 and can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
The show includes medleys of Disney and Broadway songs ,and a tour of the USA featuring songs based on cities. They also will present their versions of classic 1970s and ’80s rock tunes and more.
“The great thing about being a part of the Wisconsin Singers is that every year we get to create an entirely different show,” said Collin Dedrick, a third-year singer and dancer and the group’s vocal captain.
