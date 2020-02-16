Wildwood uses its depth To capture championship

The Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball team secured the Class 1A-District 8 championship title Saturday night with a 69-53 home win over Pahokee High School. But the story of the night was less about the new trophy, which joins several others in the Wildcats’ case, and more about the way in which they won.
With home court advantage on the line for the first round of the regional playoffs, some of Wildwood’s less heralded players had to step up to help ensure the win.
“Those guys, we’re able to look down our bench and be able to call on this guy or that guy,” head coach Marcus Hawkins said of the depth his team showcased on Saturday. “He can get in and get the job in, hold it down and get the job done, if not increase what we’re doing. That’s what we need.”
