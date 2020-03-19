Wildwood police renovate local woman’s home

Every day, Edna Washington greets Wildwood police officers who patrol her neighborhood.
On Tuesday, the Wildwood Police Department went out of its way to return the hospitality.
A squadron of off-duty officers visited Washington’s home and put in hours of hard work to renovate and paint the one-story dwelling. Washington, 93, watched from the porch as the police officers put time, energy and sweat into giving her home a facelift.
“I’m an old lady, but I’m a clean lady,” said Washington, who has lived in the same York Street home since 1950. “God was with me because he works in mysterious ways. I’ve tried to get man to help me. And they didn’t. So the good heaven above sent you all to help me.”
Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer credited his community outreach officer, David Perry , with coordinating Tuesday’s event, which was performed in conjunction with Lowe’s Home Improvement stores. Parmer said his department had worked with Habitat for Humanity in the past, but he was thrilled to take the lead and to be able to help a member of his community in need.
