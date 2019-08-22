Wildcats loading up with lots of offensive firepower

The Wildwood Middle High School football team’s offense had several problems heading into the 2018 campaign. The Wildcats had lost their leading rusher from the previous season, an unresolved quarterback competition and a group of wide receivers with a fairly minimal amount of varsity experience between them. Heading into 2019, they have only one problem: There’s only one ball. The Wildwood offense is as flush with talent as any in the program’s recent history. With quarterback Nate Mikell at the helm, running backs Devin Pinkard and T.J. Snowden and wide receivers Buster Corbin and Marcus Niblack will comprise most of the offensive attack for the Wildcats this year — and that’s more than enough for opponents.
