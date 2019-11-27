Wield the force

Calling you, the Force is.
With a little help from The Villages Light-Saber Club, you can become a Jedi of sorts, following in the footsteps of Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rey from the “Star Wars” saga.
John Emmons joined the group a few weeks ago.
“It’s good aerobic exercise,” Emmons said. “It’s good for coordination. It’s also really, really fun.”
The group, which is an offshoot of The Villages Fencing Club, is a part of the Lightspeed Saber League. It’s the first chapter in Florida, and it’s the first one made up of people ages 50 and up.
The club, which is under the leadership of Mark Ackerle, gathers at 9 a.m. Mondays at Odell Recreation Center and 11 a.m. Thursdays at El Santiago Recreation Center.
