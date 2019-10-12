White Cane day pays tribute to the blind

Virginia Mohl has been legally blind since birth, but sometimes gets a remark that puzzles her: “You don’t look it.” Mohl said some people have a stereotypical picture of a blind person wearing sunglasses feeling around their surroundings in confusion. “I cook. I can shop. I clean my own house. I can do just about anything except drive,” the Village of Virginia Trace resident said. The public is invited to join Mohl in recognizing blind residents living independently in the community during a walk around Lake Sumter Landing Market Square from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. The event is in recognition of White Cane Safety Day, designated by Congress as Oct. 15 in 1964, to honor the achievements of blind Americans.
