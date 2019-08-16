Weekend Train Show chugs into Savannah

All aboard for The Villages Model Train Club’s show and sale. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Savannah Center, 1545 N. Buena Vista Blvd. For those looking to kick-start or add to a model train display, 50 vendors will gather in the banquet rooms to sell all manner of model train accessories, including rolling stock, engines, accessories and scenery. In the Scarlett O’Hara Theater, club members will have numerous train displays of different scales up and running. Expect to see G, O, HO, N and Z scales. Travel back in time to see Wildwood’s railyards from the 1950s, or visit Thomas the Tank Engine. One of the O-scale displays will have several buttons that people can press to activate different mechanisms along the track. Even a Lego train set will be chugging along the track. Admission is $6 for the public, $5 for Villages residents with IDs and free for children under 12.
