Weavers to show their works of art at Paradise

The members of the Basket Weavers Club spend several hours weaving a bunch of reeds together to make baskets.
Then comes the added bonus when someone wants to purchase that hand-crafted item.
“I was so excited (when I sold my first basket),” Janet Schmidt said. “To see people walking out with my baskets, it gives you bit of confidence. You can do this. It’s like a good golf shot on the last hole. It keeps you coming back.” The Basket Weavers Club, led by Barb Roberts, will host its show and sale 9 a.m.-noon March 19 at Paradise Recreation Center. The sale is open to Villages residents and their guests.
About 12 members will have baskets of various shapes and sizes up for sale. Some have been made for holding bread, while some baskets have turntables on the bottom. All of the baskets are made from natural reed; this is the only group in The Villages that makes baskets from this material.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.