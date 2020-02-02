Weather doesn’t dampen annual chili cook-off

Rain failed to put out the heat from chili cooking in pots along Lake Sumter Landing.
Despite overcast skies and a soggy morning Saturday, about 50 chili chefs had booths lined up east of Market Square near the lighthouse side.
Each one was ready to serve the thousands of visitors who came for the Rotary Club of The Villages Chili Cook-Off.
Tasters paid $5 for the ability to sample the varieties of chili prepared by the chefs, who represented organizations and agencies throughout The Villages and the tri-county area.
Money raised supported the Rotary Club’s charitable causes in the community.
