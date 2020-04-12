Water leader

Every time raindrops fall, residents benefit from The Villages stormwater management system.
It is one of the state’s most effective stormwater and reuse management systems, and a vital part of The Villages protecting the Floridan Aquifer, said Trey Arnett, who has witnessed the unfolding of the system during his 22 years as utilities engineer for the Village Community Development Districts.
“This is a well-designed, highly complex system that provides residents the same level of expectations from one end of the community to another,” he said.
