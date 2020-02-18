Want advice on being a better writer? These folks will help

Wannabe Writers focus on helping each other to write — whatever the genre. The Wannabe Writers group is comprised of about 30 members and begins at 8:30 a.m. Mondays at Lake Miona Recreation Center. Writers can bring anything to the club, from short stories to book chapters. The club typically listens to and reviews eight to 10 stories. “The critiquing really helps,” said Wannabe Writers Leader Rick Greenberg. “It’s really good. Nobody writes a perfect book on the first try.” Greenberg said he joined the group in 2011, because he “was writing something at the time and wanted to be a writer.” “People come in and want to learn how to write,” he said, “and it helps them.” Marian Davenport’s devotional story about “loving God above all else” was one of the works critiqued at a recent Wannabe Writers meeting. While most of the feedback she received was positive, members also discussed what could be improved and asked questions about the meaning of her content.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.