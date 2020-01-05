Walk Away the Pounds lineup adds new class

Village of Linden neighbors Pat Ewing and Colleen Huelga go to at least four recreation centers to get all of their exercise in.
The farthest one is Moyer, about 15 minutes away.
“We go to Moyer on Mondays, Fenney on Tuesdays, Friday back to Fenney and Eisenhower on Saturday,” Huelga said.
So when the new Walk Away the Pounds class opened up at 8 a.m. Wednesdays in their backyard at Riverbend Recreation Center, they jumped at the opportunity.
Huelga’s New Year’s resolution was to increase her exercise from three days a week to five, so needless to say, she is grateful when she doesn’t have to travel far.
