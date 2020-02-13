VPO to perform music of movies, Broadway, Gershwin

Hear the music of movies like “The Dark Knight,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” the tunes of musicals like “West Side Story” and “My Fair Lady,” the hits of Gershwin and more performed live by a full orchestra at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra will perform its Pops Celebration Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Sharon, along with vocalists Whitney Morse and Sean Stork, guest pianist Francesco Maria Navelli and guest violinist Salvatore Lombardo.
Navelli is a young award-winning Italian pianist, and Lombardo, also from Italy, has collaborated with a number of well-known musicians.
Morse, the artistic director at The Sharon and The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, is an actor and singer with an extensive resume.
