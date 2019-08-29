VPO plans to open 2019-20 season on Sunday

After a summer as guest conductor in Italy and organizing small concerts at Temple Shalom of Central Florida, Villages Philharmonic Orchestra founder and conductor Pasquale Valerio is ready to embark into the orchestra’s 16th season.
The season is scheduled to open with a Pops Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center featuring well-known music and vocalists local to The Villages and Central Florida area.
“The program is comprised with Broadway, American pops songs and American patriotic music,” Valerio said. “It’s a classic holiday concert.”
The program features titles including “The Star Spangled Banner,” “Ticket to Ride,” “Be Our Guest,” “Sweet Caroline,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,”a medley for veterans and others.
