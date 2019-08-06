Volunteers key link in TVRH operations

Dain Braun spent many days of his summer helping others. The 15-year-old didn’t mind forfeiting some of his summer break to volunteer with about 30 other students in the Student Volunteer Program sponsored by The Villages Regional Hospital Auxiliary Foundation. Students from eight area high schools, including Wildwood Middle High School, The Villages High School and Lake Weir High School, worked in several areas of The Villages Regional Hospital and the auxiliary foundation’s office. Dain volunteered in the program last summer and liked it so much, he returned to work again from mid-June to Aug. 2. “It’s a great way of helping people and a great place to work,” said the rising sophomore of The Villages High School. Helping students such as Dain get work experience this summer has been exciting, said Maria Sandstrom, coordinator for the program.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.