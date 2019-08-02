Volunteers join fun during clowns’ visit

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.