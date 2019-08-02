Volunteers join fun during clowns’ visit

When John Goulet is dressed up as Kappy the clown, it’s not his bright green hair or his colorful outfit that gets the most attention. It’s his oversized shoes that curve upward. “Those are my feet!” Goulet told one member of the My Time for Free Time group. He and other members of Clown Alley 179 gathered Thursday at Hope Lutheran Church to entertain the group as a way to welcome International Clown Week, which was designated in 1971 by President Richard Nixon and runs Aug. 1-7. “We’re making everyone forget about life for a little bit,” said Goulet, of the Village of Virginia Trace. My Time for Free Time lets caregivers drop off their family members and get a couple of hours to relax. Each week, the group has a different theme. “We’re looking forward to it,” Bob Janson, team leader for My Time for Free Time, said before the event. “(The members) love it. They love music. Many of them like to dance.”
