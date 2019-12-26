Volunteers give books, pillows to kindergartners

The kindergartners danced with joy when Tutors for Kids presented their gifts -— custom-embroidered pillowcases with pillows and pockets with a book.
“It’s a special one,” kindergartner A’Mya Early said about her pillowcase. “It has a present.”
The pillowcases were made by members of the Machine Embroidery Quilting Club, which meets at Big Cypress Recreation Center.
Tutors for Kids, a nonprofit group made up of about 500 volunteers working in 11 schools in and near The Villages, selected a book for each of the 80 kindergartners at Beverly Shores Elementary School in Leesburg, said Beverly Shores tutor coordinator Bob Navarre, of the Village of Pinellas.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.