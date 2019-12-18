Volunteers give away 600 bags full of toys

Despite Monday morning’s cool temperatures, beads of sweat formed on the forehead of Bill Statelman. The sweat was more a product of pressure than heat because Statelman was in the hot seat. He manned a key position on the first morning of the Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267’s annual Toys For Tots distribution, which will continue through Saturday. Statelman, of the Village of Duval, stood in front of a chart of numbers that provided the location of 600 black garbage bags filled with toys, which were arranged in neat rows and filled a huge room. Six hundred bags are scheduled for pickup this week in Fruitland Park. Bill Ward, of the Village of Hillsborough, was at the helm of this Monday’s controlled chaos.
