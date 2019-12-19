Volunteers brighten holiday atmosphere

Gloria Taylor spends part of her Christmas and Christmas Eve every year visiting assisted living facilities with her Chihuahua, Angel. She doesn’t have family in the area, so this is a way she likes to give back. She is just one of many who carve out time for holiday cheer this time of year. In addition to all the in-house holiday parities and events assisted living staff provide for their residents, Villagers are volunteering their time to make the holiday season special, and there’s still time to jump on board. “It’s just something special Angel and I enjoy doing,” said Taylor, of the Village of Gilchrist,. “It’s nice you get to talk to them and just be there for them during the holidays.” For the past three years, Taylor and her therapy dog have picked two assisted living campuses to spread holiday cheer. This year its Trinity Springs on Christmas Eve and Buffalo Crossings Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center on Christmas Day.
