Volunteer duo spends time bonding, helping others

Nancy Enright recruited an unlikley person to volunteer with her at The Villages Regional Hospital’s cafe.
The Village of Chatham resident has been volunteering in the cafe for two years, and she knew her granddaughter, 14-year-old Erin Enright, needed to accumulate community service hours, so she gave her a pamphlet about the job.
“I said ‘OK,’” Erin said. “I can learn from her.”
Erin is preparing for her freshman year at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, working on assignments for advanced placement classes, taking tennis lessons and picking up school uniforms and her clarinet for marching band.
