Virus scams: What you need to know to be safe

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning citizens that in times of crisis, scammers will attempt to extract cash from unwitting participants. Attempted scams involving imposters posing as health care workers offering free COVID-19 tests, as well as phone calls directly targeting seniors, offering to send tests in the mail, have been reported to the attorney general’s office. Perhaps even more than usual, consumers should be wary about clicking links in emails, text messages or any other communication claiming to offer a cash payment or government benefit. “Sadly, scammers never stop trying to make a dishonest dollar — not even amid a pandemic,” Moody said. “If you receive an unsolicited text message, email, phone call or any other communication claiming a cash payment, government benefit or other COVID-19 related offer, be very suspicious.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.