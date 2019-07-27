Villages Vets Recall Armistice in Korea

Today marks the day in 1953 that the shooting stopped in the Korean War.
Even for many Korean War veterans, the years have tempered the memories of death, but Korean War veteran John Turner, of the Village of Duval, follows international news with serious concerns. He has a personal interest.
Turner spilled his blood into the Korean soil near Panmunjom while holding the North Koreans and Chinese armies at bay. It was an unpopular war halfway around the world, but its impact remains today, especially locally.
More than 3,000 Korean War veterans call The Villages home, according to 2017 Census data that details The Villages metropolitan statistical area.
Today, the political tension and military threat from North Korea is just as real as it was 69 years ago when 75,000 communist troops invaded South Korea.
Once those forces were repelled, and China entered the war, a cease-fire was negotiated. It took two years and 17 days to negotiate the armistice, and the peace has remained tenuous at best.
The cost of the war was $30 billion in 1953 dollars, the Pentagon reported. Combat casualties were reported as 54,246 until June 2000 when the Pentagon reported a clerical error, noting that 36,574 occurred in the theater.
According to retired Maj. Gen. John McWaters, president of the Korean War Veterans group, the U.S. currently has around 28,000 troops stationed in Korea as part of the multinational deterrent to aggression. McWaters’ early career was spent in Korea manning a Browning automatic rifle.
Those who have served in the Korean Defensive Force since then and civilians who have witnessed the current political tension have a different perspective. In addition to all of the nuclear posturing and missile testing, border incidents are common. Between 1954 and 1992 almost 4,000 armed North Korean agents infiltrated the South and were killed or captured. North Korea has violated the armistice 221 times. Some issues involve border disputes, but there have been 26 military attacks since the armistice was signed.
John Turner had an up-close and personal relationship with the 1st Marines 7th Battalion, stationed on the so-called demilitarized zone that marked the 38th parallel boundary between North and South Korea.
Turner, 88, of the Village of Duval, grew up near the Naval Academy in Maryland, and admired the smart-looking uniforms of young Marines in dress blues as they moved around the campus.
In 1951, Turner joined the Marines right out of high school and was soon a corporal assigned to an observation post some 500 yards deep into the DMZ. His assignment was to give an advance warning of an attack. There were many. He remembered his daily fare of mud, shooting and shelling was a long way from dress blues.
For Turner, the worst part of the war was the constant shelling by artillery and naval battleships off the coast. He recalled some shells would explode close by and others farther away, but there was always an explosion somewhere.
“It drove me crazy with that nonstop booming 24 hours a day,” Turner recalled. “You couldn’t get any sleep and the weather was brutally cold sometimes.”
Turner was assigned to handle demolition jobs but he also handled a flame thrower and bazooka. He earned his second Purple Heart during one mission when a second lieutenant wouldn’t listen to their gunnery sergeant and an explosive charge went off too quickly for their escape. He woke up on a hospital ship and spent the next six months in recovery. The concussion he received affected his vocal cords, and he speaks with a raspy voice.
“Things happen in war,” he said.
Despite issues that have left him 70% disabled, Turner says he’s far more lucky than others.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, as of June 25, 2019, there still were 7,652 unaccounted for following the war.
The hardships of war are spread evenly among civilians as well as soldiers.
Kyung Moreland knows about the price of freedom and the tyranny of living under the muzzle of artillery controlled by a North Korean dictator with an army that had already crossed the border once on June 25, 1950.
Moreland, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, was born in 1959, only six years removed from the armistice signing. She remembers the lingering images of war’s aftermath vividly and the hardships that went with it, for her and three sisters.
“Everything was bombed out,” she said. “There weren’t many buildings left and there wasn’t anything to eat.”
Moreland said people were so desperate and starving that they chewed on tree bark.
During the Cold War, children in the U.S. were trained to crawl under their school desk in case of nuclear war.
In Korea, the drill was more realistic because it had to be.
She recalled her high school classes were split into boys’ and girls’ schools. Each was targeted for special training in preparation for another invasion, and the casualties that would come with it.
“The girls became nurses and the boys went to war,” she said with the matter-of-factness that comes from living a harsh reality. “We must always be prepared.”
Part of that preparation was keyed to the wail of the siren that signaled a practice drill or an actual invasion. Once that piercing signal began wailing, they never knew which it would be, drill or possible death. The wait to find out seemed interminable. The time from siren alert to an announced “all clear” was a battle to control the nerves.
“Everybody knew where to take you to a safer place, but Korea is a peninsula and there’s nowhere to run away,” she said. “We were taught very early, never to run away, (but to) stand and defend yourself.”
Moreland was working in a lawyer’s office on an Air Force base near her home when she met a serviceman, married him and moved to America when his tour ended. He passed away in 2003. She no longer returns to Korea, since both of her parents passed away. She has numerous family members living in this country, but her sister and many extended family members still live in Korea. Now they come to visit her. During the long gaps between visits, she stays in touch by texting, social media and occasional phone calls.
Here in The Villages, she has friends in the Korean American Couples Club.
“Korea is my homeland and I feel an emotional attachment, but I left a long time ago and my life is here,” she said with a happy laugh that punctuated her delight with that fact.
Frank Ross is a staff writer with The Villages Daily Sun. He can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or frank.ross@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.