Villages vet elected to national office

A Villager has been elected to the board of the national offices of the Korean War Veterans Association. Because of his success in expanding the membership of the Villages Korean War Veterans Association, retired Army Maj. Gen. John McWaters was elected by national ballot posted to members through the pages of the group’s nationally circulated magazine “Graybeards.” McWaters received the most votes of five candidates on the ballot. He will be sworn into his two-year position on the national board of directors on July 25, in Washington, D.C. McWaters, 84, then will attend the KWVA’s national meeting, scheduled for July 25-28 in Arlington, Virginia. There were 5,720,000 service personnel worldwide who qualify as Korean War-era veterans, but the actual number of veterans who served in the theater of war was 1,789,000. As of October 2018, there were approximately 496,777 living American veterans who served in the Korean War zone, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
