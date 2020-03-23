Villages restaurants adapt to Florida’s restrictions on dining in

Establishments in The Villages quickly started making changes in their operations after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order Friday shutting down dining inside restaurants.
Restaurants now are limited to providing takeout and delivery service.
“I am absolutely 100% fine with it. I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Gina Buell, who with her husband owns City Fire locations in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.
She had been expecting the order. When it became official, City Fire customers were asked to have their food packed to-go and anyone coming in was offered takeout.
“Unfortunately, we actually had to lay off a lot of our staff, which is heartbreaking because they have been with us for so long, and I’m very worried about all of the families and I’m worried about all of our people, but the safety and security of our community has to take precedence,” Buell said.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.