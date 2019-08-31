Villages resident learns to adjust to gardening in Florida

Having being born and raised in the country, Linda Korneffel has always had an interest in gardening. When she and her husband moved from the Ohio and Michigan area to their Village Santiago home, there was a bit of a learning curve. “It’s (gardening) an evolving thing here,” Korneffel said. With help from The Villages Garden Club North and a book titled Gardening in Sumter County Month by Month, she adjusted to the difference in landscape and temperature. She received the majority of her plants from the club, as well as from friends and neighbors. Korneffel has a goal to have something blooming in her garden at every time of the year.
