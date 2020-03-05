Villages Polo Club enters its third year of offering lessons

Paige Boone feels she has a major responsibility. As the director of The Villages Polo Club — which opens its 23rd year of play this weekend — that’s something she’s no stranger to. But as the club prepares to kick off its spring season and 12 consecutive weeks of play on Friday and Sunday, there’s one overwhelming duty in particular that Boone welcomes with open arms: growing the sport locally. “I think it’s definitely our responsibility to keep the sport going,” Boone said. “It would be foolish to just go along and try to make polo happen, without trying to bring new people into the sport. It’s on us and it’s our responsibility to do all we can to not only help our club grow, but to help the sport as a whole grow — and our (polo) school is a great way for us to do that.”
