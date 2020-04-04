Villages golf remains on course — with precautions

That sweet sound of ball dropping into cup has gone missing.
Scores (and wagers) must be tallied elsewhere.
Water coolers are out; post-round drinks are offsite.
Golf around The Villages undoubtedly has a different look than it did two weeks ago. And it’ll change a little more when more new procedures take hold Monday. That’s the unfortunate side of social distancing amid restrictions to combat the COVID-19 threat.
For plenty of Villagers, though, the good news is that golf is still available to be played — both here and outside Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
“This industry is working real hard to keep the golf course as an opportunity for exercise and to keep people moving,” said Rickey Craig, director of golf at The Villages Golf & Tennis.
