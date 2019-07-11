Villages entertainer leads Disney sing-along

Children dressed as princesses, princes and other characters filled a room at Lady Lake Public Library on Wednesday, ready to experience the magic of Disney.
The library hosts its weekly storytime event for children, and Villages entertainer Mary Jo Vitale was welcomed this week to lead a special Disney sing-along.
“I always jump at the chance to sing Disney songs,” Vitale said. “I was a Disney kid, and now I have kids who love Disney.”
She brought her 9-year-old son, Daniel MacLean, and 3-year-old daughter, Lila MacLean, who was dressed as Anna from “Frozen.”
