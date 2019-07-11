Villages entertainer leads Disney sing-along

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.