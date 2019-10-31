Villages dogs dress up To revel in Howl-O-Ween

Every time Chloe wagged her tail, so did the mermaid fin at the end of her sparkly, sequined costume.
The little Chihuahua made her way down the runway with Jeanette Bacon, and was one of the many dogs dressed up for the Dynamic Dog Club’s Howl-O-Ween Party Wednesday afternoon.
About 45 dogs and their humans entered the doggie costume parade held at Laurel Manor Recreation Center pavilion and basketball court.
The club’s seventh annual party welcomed all dogs of The Villages and their owners, as well. The party was the official kickoff of the Dynamic Dog Club’s calendar year and a chance to have some fun.
