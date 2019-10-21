Villages couple celebrates relationship in unique way

It was just another day in 1971 when Bill and Debbie Chemerka met each other in college.
They started dating, and five years later, the pair married June 26.
But they don’t just celebrate the occasion every June 26. The Chemerkas have celebrated their relationship on a monthly basis for more than 40 years.
They retired to the Village of Largo in 2017 and continued the tradition.
“Our monthly anniversary celebration started one day while living in our fourth-floor walk-up apartment in Bloomfield, New Jersey,” Bill said. “I mentioned to Debbie that we had gotten married one month ago. I wished her a happy one-month anniversary and kept acknowledging it on the 26th day of the month ever since.”
