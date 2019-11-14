Villages clubs strive for, reach longevity

The Virginia State Club started with four women in 1989. The club just celebrated its 30th anniversary with a party on Nov. 2 with entertainment, food and dancing for about 170 members in attendance at Paradise Recreation Center. “As the president of the club, it felt good to be able to honor the club with that milestone,” said Debbie Chalkley, of the Village of Glenbrook. The handful of women has grown to 350 members, Chalkley said. As the social club for people who have once lived in Virginia celebrated its 30th anniversary, many other resident lifestyle groups have reached milestone anniversaries this year. There are about 3,100 resident lifestyle groups in The Villages. The Villages Recreation and Parks Department gives residents the ability to start their own clubs because they provide lifestyle activities for their fellow villagers, said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations with the department.
