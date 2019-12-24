Villages athletes enjoy the gift of competition

The competitive spirit is alive and well in The Villages, all thanks to the many opportunities to compete. Every year — and 2019 was no exception — residents of all ages can put their skills to the test in various athletic competitions. For instance, they can throw a discus, run a sprint race or hit a pickleball during The Villages Senior Games. They can suit up and represent a dragon boat team, helping fellow team members power the boat across the finish line before their opponents at nearby dragon boat competitions. They can even try navigating what are pristine golf courses — and hopefully sink some birdies — at organized golf tournaments in The Villages. Wherever there is a competition, there are Villagers present and ready to give it their all.
