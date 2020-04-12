Villagers two cats the perfect company during social distancing

Village of Calumet Grove resident Barb Tulip may have to stay at home, but she has plenty of company. The enjoyment she gets out of caring for two cats, Sonny and Cuddles, helps her through this difficult time. “It’s the motherhood in me instinct in me,” she said. Her granddaughter, Heather Daigneau, of Ocala, can see the comfort Cuddles and Sonny provide her grandmother in this time of isolation. Daigneau said it comforts her as well knowing Tulip has her cats.
“Ever since I was little girl she’s always had a cat,” Daigneau said. “Cuddles—he’s a wild man. My daughter likes him she likes to play with him.”
