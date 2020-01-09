Villagers’ skills bring theater sets to life

Bud Andrews never thought he’d be involved in theater. That was his wife’s passion.
He watched Elaine dance with Music in Motion for years before he was drafted to help backstage. It was there that Bud discovered his own passion for building theater props and sets.
For four years now, the Village of Hadley resident has created a variety of props for shows put on by Music in Motion, a performance group in The Villages. With Elaine’s help, he has used items including pool noodles, PVC pipe, chicken wire and Styrofoam to
make pieces that contribute to shows.
“It all started with me helping backstage for a show,” Bud said. “The next thing I know I’m making all these different types of props for the various shows. It just sort of happened, but it’s been a lot of fun.”
